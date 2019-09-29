Rumour Has It: Pogba demands double-your-money deal at United as Spurs eye Southgate

Manchester United will have to show Paul Pogba the money if they are to retain the services of the star midfielder.

Pogba wanted to leave Old Trafford as Real Madrid and Juventus circled before the transfer window closed.

Now, Pogba has some personal demands for United.

TOP STORY – POGBA MAKES CONTRACT DEMAND

Manchester United star Paul Pogba wants to double his salary to £30million in order to stay at the club, reports Tuttosport.

Pogba eyed an Old Trafford exit prior to the close of the transfer window, with LaLiga giants Real Madrid and former club Juventus interested.

Paul Pogba wants Man United to double his wages, as the Frenchman ‘demands £30m-a-year’ to stay at Old Trafford https://t.co/LPhJdwB6fF pic.twitter.com/D4Y27SJ9f8 — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) September 28, 2019

A move did not materialise and now Pogba is looking to secure a new bumper contract in Manchester.

ROUND-UP

– According to the Daily Star, England manager Gareth Southgate is Tottenham’s first choice to succeed Mauricio Pochettino. The pressure is on at Spurs, who are struggling for form as doubts grow over Pochettino’s future in London. Despite Tottenham’s dismal start to the season, though, The Sun claims Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is reluctant to part with Pochettino as he feels it would benefit rivals United and Madrid.

– The Express reports West Ham have slapped a £100million price tag on Manchester United and Manchester City target Declan Rice. The Red Devils were linked with the England international during the off-season, however, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were unable to lure Rice to Old Trafford.

– Bayern Munich are still interested in injured Manchester City winger Leroy Sane, according to The Sun. Bundesliga champions Bayern were hoping to sign Sane before the Germany international suffered a serious knee injury.

– The Mirror claims Champions League holders Liverpool fear losing manager Jurgen Klopp to Germany. The Premier League leaders believe they will not be able to convince the former Borussia Dortmund boss to stay at Anfield should he be presented with an opportunity to replace Joachim Low.

– Madrid are ready to compete with LaLiga rivals Barcelona for the signing of Napoli’s Spanish midfielder Fabian Ruiz according to reports from La Gazzetta dello Sport and Mundo Deportivo.

– Manchester United will demand £20million for Dean Henderson after re-signing star goalkeeper David De Gea, says The Sun. England Under-21 keeper Henderson is on loan at Premier League side Sheffield United but dropped a clanger in Saturday’s defeat to Liverpool.