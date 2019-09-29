Chelsea break impressive league record in dominant win over Brighton

Chelsea FC put behind their early-season woes to beat Brighton in a comfortable two-nil win. The Blues, as a result, registered their first clean sheet and home success of the season, thanks to goals from Jorginho and Willian. Furthermore, they also broke a very impressive Football League record in doing so.

Jorginho and Willian netted two second-half goals to help Chelsea overcome Brighton in the Premier League. The Blues put in a dominant performance and came close to adding to the tally on several occasions.

In doing so, Chelsea broke a Football League record. The Blues have met the Seagulls on nine occasions and have won all nine. The previous record was eight wins against a single opponent held by Bournemouth, who had prevailed in all of their encounters so far against Wimbledon.

Central midfielder Jorginho slotted home a penalty in the fiftieth minute after Mason Mount had drawn a foul from Adam Webster inside the box. Brighton then had a big chance of their own as Lewis Dunk’s header hit the crossbar and went behind the goal. Nevertheless, Willian put the game beyond all doubt when he took a returning Callum Hudson-Odoi’s pass in his stride and scored via a deflection.

The win puts Chelsea sixth on the table after seven rounds of matches, although they could fall down to seventh if either Arsenal or Manchester United win their match against each other.