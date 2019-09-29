Reports: Manchester United-owned star cuts ties with ex-teammates on WhatsApp after loan move

Manchester United decided to offload several stars in the summer, to make room for their new signings. Romelu Lukaku, Matteo Darmian, Alexis Sanchez, Antonio Valencia, and Chris Smalling left the club with Smalling and Sanchez leaving on loan. Reports claim that one of those stars has ceased to maintain any contact with his ex-teammates.

As per reports from English publication, The Sun, Manchester United owned, Alexis Sanchez, has severed ties with his ex-teammates, despite only signing for Inter Milan on loan.

The Chilean ended a turbulent eighteen-month spell at the club in the summer of 2018, when he linked up with Antonio Conte in Italy, albeit on a temporary basis. During his time at the Old Trafford, Sanchez played forty-five games and scored only five times across all competitions. He was also the highest-paid player at the club during this spell, earning a weekly wage in the range of £500,000.

Inter Milan do not hold an obligation to buy Sanchez when his loan deal expires, however, the Nerazzurri could pay Manchester United a separate fee to purchase him, provided that they are satisfied with his performances.

Meanwhile, Sanchez is not the only star to leave Old Trafford on loan this season. Chris Smalling has also shifted to Italy for the year to play for AS Roma, although the reports claim that the Englishman continues to be in touch with his teammates on their WhatsApp group.