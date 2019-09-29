Reports: Jurgen Klopp linked with surprise move as Liverpool fear losing him on contract expiry

Liverpool have returned to the pinnacle of European football in recent years and Jurgen Klopp is the man responsible for it. The German football coach has created a potent system which helped the Reds win the Champions League last year. However, reports now claim that he could leave the club to take up a surprise job.

According to a report by the Mirror, Liverpool are fearful of losing manager Jurgen Klopp in the near future, with talks on his contract extension yet to take place. The German football coach has a contract with the club until 2022 but is yet to commit to an extension.

The report also claims that Liverpool’s owners, the Fenway Group, are keen on Klopp signing an extension and commit his long-term future to the Merseyside club, however, that is yet to happen. To make matters worse, rumours have emerged of him taking up the role of the head coach of Germany National Team, replacing Joachim Low when he ultimately decides to step down.

Klopp is currently said to be happy in England but he does have ambitions to lead his national team in the future. Alternatively, the ex-Borussia Dortmund boss has also hinted at taking a sabbatical once his reign with the Reds comes to an end.

At the moment, Klopp is trying to get Liverpool their first Premier League title and the first league title in over two decades. The Merseysiders have started the season well, winning all seven of their games so far. They sit at the top of the table with a five-point lead over second-placed Manchester City.