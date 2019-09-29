Century for Raheem Sterling! Manchester City forward reaches 100 club goals in win over Everton

In netting Manchester City’s late third goal in a 3-1 win away at Everton, Raheem Sterling reached a notable personal milestone

Raheem Sterling scored his 100th club goal as Manchester City won 3-1 at Everton in the Premier League on Saturday.

Having missed a great chance after being brilliantly set up by Riyad Mahrez at Goodison Park, the England forward finally found the net in the 84th minute.

Sterling grabbed the clinching goal for the defending champions, his shot crashing in off the underside of the crossbar.

Goal-line technology was required to check if the ball had crossed the line, referee Michael Oliver eventually pointing to the centre circle to confirm Stirling’s landmark strike.

100 – Raheem Sterling has now scored 100 goals in all club competitions in his career (77 for @ManCity , 23 for @LFC). Centurion. pic.twitter.com/VqFcK6D99s — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 28, 2019

Sterling has now hit 100 goals in his club career, with 23 netted for Liverpool before he joined City in 2015.