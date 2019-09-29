David de Gea’s goalkeeper coach Emilio Alvarez leaves Manchester United

Manchester United have confirmed goalkeeper coach Emilio Alvarez, who worked closely with David de Gea since 2016, has left Old Trafford.

The 47-year-old has worked closely with De Gea for the past three seasons, remaining part of United’s backroom staff following Jose Mourinho’s exit last December.

Alvarez also mentored De Gea at Atletico Madrid earlier in his career before following the Spain international in making the switch to Old Trafford in 2016, but he has left the club three months on from Richard Hartis’ arrival as senior goalkeeping coach.

“I would like to thank Emilio for all his help and hard work since my return to the club,” United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said.

“He is a good coach and we all wish him well for the future.”

Alvarez’s exit comes less than two weeks after De Gea, a rumoured long-term target for Real Madrid, penned a new five-year deal at Old Trafford.

“I will always be proud of belonging to this club,” Alvarez said. “Wishing you every success in your endeavours.”