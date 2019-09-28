Pep Guardiola says Manchester City have ‘no money’ for new signings in January window

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has stated that the club has no money left to buy players in January. The Spaniard instead vows to give chance to youth, with several talented youngsters waiting in the wings.

Pep Guardiola has stated that Manchester City has no money to spend on signings in the winter window, having exhausted their budget in the summer.

“That is not my business but in January we are not going to buy because we don’t have money to pay a huge amount in the summer so we cannot do it in winter,” the coach said on Sky Sports. (via Goal)

“We are going to stick to the players we have, with Harwood-Bellis and Eric and with the new players in the academy. We have young, talented players and we can count on them.

“Vinny [Kompany] was an incredible personality and he was incredibly helpful to me and the whole club, but he decided to go to Anderlecht and we have to move forward. That is what it is and so far, it has been perfect.”

Manchester City spent big on new players this summer, bringing in the likes of Rodri and Joao Cancelo. Meanwhile, the Citizens also signed Angelino as a back-up to Benjamin Mendy and Oleksandr Zinchenko in the left-back position. They are currently second in the Premier League table, eight points behind Liverpool with a game in hand.