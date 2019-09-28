Dimitar Berbatov reveals how Manchester United can beat Arsenal with ‘it’s f*****g Old Trafford’ statement

The glory days may have gone for Manchester United, but the players from the famed Sir Alex Ferguson era are still very active, just not on the pitch.

Dimitar Berbatov joined United from Tottenham Hotspur back in 2008, and won plenty of trophies, and most importantly, the hearts of United fans during his successful spell at the club.

Now, the Bulgarian is motivating his former employers, and believes they can beat Arsenal this weekend, with some colourful language of course.

“United’s game against Arsenal will be their biggest test in the league so far,” Berbatov said to Betfair.

“I am worried about the front players of Arsenal, especially Aubameyang – he is phenomenal.

“I like Pepe as well, he is so unorthodox, he’s really fast, he can go one-on-one and challenge defenders.

“United will have some advantage of playing at Old Trafford, but when the results haven’t been going for you, you know the fans will be a little impatient, you can think too much about it, make mistakes and it becomes a difficult situation.

“Sometimes when I have watched them I have noticed that United are have been too soft against the opposition, they need to be tough in their challenges, show them who’s in charge and let them know that this is f*****g Old Trafford.”