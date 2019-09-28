Not all wins can be ‘beauties’, says Klopp after narrow Liverpool victory

Liverpool were far from their fluid best against Sheffield United, but boss Jurgen Klopp remains relaxed following the 1-0 win.

Jurgen Klopp said not all wins can be “beauties” after Liverpool scraped past Sheffield United 1-0 on Saturday to maintain their perfect start to the Premier League season.

The Reds looked destined to drop their first points of the campaign until Georginio Wijnaldum’s tame volley squirmed through the grasp of Blades goalkeeper Dean Henderson 20 minutes from time.

The hosts more than held their own against the leaders – who have now won all seven of their league games this season – but Klopp was in no doubt that his side deserved all three points.

“These games, they are not all beauties and you have to work hard for the result,” he told BT Sport.

“You have to respect the opponent. We had good moments and it was one of these games you have to win but not think too much about it. One team deserved to win, which was us, but all respect to Sheffield United; they were tough.

“I was frustrated and at half-time we spoke about it. We started well, but you have to do the same things again and again. It’s about body language. It starts with the centre-halves; it’s the little things.

“They threw everything at us and they worked incredibly hard. They were a real threat.

“I am fine with the game; not overly happy but it happens. We were concentrated at set pieces for 95 minutes; the boys were spot on. We didn’t play our best football but there we are.”