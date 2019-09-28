Patrice Evra says Sir Alex Ferguson would love to manage one player from current Manchester United squad

Manchester United may be struggling to score goals this season in the Premier League, but they did sure up their defence in the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils signed Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka this summer, and club legend Patrice Evra appears to be hugely impressed by the latter.

In fact, Evra reckons that out of the current crop of talent at United, legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson would have loved to manage Wan-Bissaka.

‘I’m enjoying every minute.’ New Manchester United signing Aaron Wan-Bissaka settling in well

“[Wan-Bissaka] wants to go forward, he’s a strong defender,” Evra revealed to Sky Sports.

“Ferguson always said that if you don’t enjoy one-vs-ones, you shouldn’t play for Manchester United. I can see Wan-Bissaka is ready for that and enjoys the challenge.”

United may have made Harry Maguire the most expensive defender in world football this summer, but it is the impact of Wan-Bissaka that has fans buzzing, and Evra is no different.

A full-back himself, the Frenchman realises the importance of combining attack and defence in that particular position, and considering the performances of Wan-Bissaka so far, the £55million spent on him seem like a bargain.

However, Manchester United are far from a finished product yet, and have a long way to go if they are to compete with the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool.