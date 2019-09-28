WATCH: On loan Manchester United starlet Dean Henderson makes huge howler to give Liverpool the lead

Liverpool faced Sheffield United in the early Premier League kick-off to start the proceedings on matchday 7. The Reds were frustrated for much of the first half and the second, before a massive howler from on-loan Manchester United star Dean Henderson gave them the lead.

Manchester United owned starlet, Dean Henderson, had a moment to forget during Sheffield United’s Premier League tie against current leaders Liverpool when he spilt Giorginio Wijnaldum’s powerful volley into the net.

Dean Henderson the new David de Gea? I think so #SHULIV pic.twitter.com/2znh8Gxjic — Chief 🐺🇧🇩 (@riyadul_21) September 28, 2019

The Blades kept the Reds at bay for the entire first half, with Sadio Mane missing two glorious opportunities. Meanwhile, the troubled Liverpool plenty themselves, with striker Ollie McBurnie proving to be a handful for Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip in defence.

The second half started the same way as the first, with the two teams locked in battler. However, Liverpool took the lead via the incredible howler, which the unfortunate Manchester United loanee committed.

A win again today would give the Reds their seventh straight success of the season, thus extending their lead at the top of the table, until Manchester City are done with their match. Jurgen Klopp’s men currently led the table by five points before the ball was kicked.