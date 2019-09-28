Premier League club could appoint Jose Mourinho if takeover is complete, confirms ex-Manchester United CEO

Jose Mourinho has been without a job since being sacked by Manchester United in December 2018. The Portuguese football coach was seemingly approached by several clubs but he ended up rejecting them all. And now, an ex-Manchester United CEO has hinted that he could appoint Jose Mourinho as manager of Premier League club if a pending takeover is complete.

Former Chelsea and Manchester United chief executive has hinted that he may look to sign Jose Mourinho if his bid to take over Newcastle United is successful. The 65-year-old has linked up with an American firm, GACP Sports, who are trying to buy the Magpies from controversial owner Mike Ashley.

“If I had to take over a great club and I needed to sign a coach, the first one I would think about would be Jose Mourinho,” Kenyon said. (via The Sun)

“He is intelligent, he is relevant, he has a vast experience.

“He is not outdated. I just think he needs the right club.

“I am sure that I will see Mourinho again be part of a great club. The key is to have the appropriate structure and organisation to insert it so that it can be part of the whole.

“I was the first to express my disappointment when he left United because I think he could be part of that great management structure.

“No one better than him knows what United represents. Jose is far from being an irrelevant and outdated coach.”

Newcastle United are currently led by Steve Bruce, who took over from Rafa Benitez before the start of the season.