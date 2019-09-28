Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reveals which striker will play for Manchester United against Arsenal

Manchester United are struggling to score goals this season, and the sale of Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan has only compounded their worries in front of goal.

To make matters even worse, United have an injury crisis in the forward department, and it cost them against West Ham United last weekend in the Premier League.

Anthony Martial is already out with an injury, and he was joined on the treatment table by Marcus Rashford, who injured his ham string against West Ham.

Solskjaer reveals why Pogba missed team-bonding meal; gives Rashford and Martial injury updates

Young Mason Greenwood did not travel to London for the game either because of tonsilitis, but started and scored in the midweek Carabao Cup game against Rochdale.

And manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has now hinted that Greenwood could be unleashed up front against Arsenal due to the injuries to Martial and Rashford.

“I wouldn’t put my life on it,” Solskjaer said when asked if Martial and Rashford would be fit for the Arsenal clash.

“Mason has proven when he’s been on the pitch – against Astana and Rochdale – that when you get him in the box he’s dangerous,” Solskjaer continued.

“What’s pleased me about him is he doesn’t turn down chances to finish and he’s not 18 yet so I’m not worried about him at all.

“We’ve managed him (so far) and I can’t just throw him in the deep end all the time (but) he’s proved in those games he’s ready for the Premier League so I’ll have the weekend to think about it?”