Manchester United spent big this summer in order to bolster their squad. The Red Devils shelled out around £150 Million on three players, while also breaking the transfer record for a defender. However, after undergoing another poor start to the season, Ole Gunnar Solskajer has made a major change in the structure.

According to a report by English news publication, The Sun, Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, is using a personal scout to identify and target new signings for the first team. The Norwegian football coach is now focusing only on players who will help the team return to the top.

The scout in question is Simon Wells, who is now reporting directly to Solskjaer. The two met when Wells was scouting Nothern Europe for Manchester United and Solskjaer was working at Molde FK.

As per the report, Wells has a reputation for carefully picking and analyzing good players. He was supposedly integral in the club’s move for Victor Lindelof. Furthermore, Wells also earmarked Joao Felix as a potential signing, only for the Portuguese star to move to Atletico Madrid in a move worth over £113 Million.

Meanwhile, Wells’s change in position will not affect the United scouting network too much. The club is said to have employed fifty-eight scouts who work among themselves and with the hierarchy to bring in new players.