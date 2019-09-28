Japan legend Keisuke Honda offers himself to Manchester United

Keisuke Honda will go down in history as one of the finest players to emerge from Asia. The Japanese star enjoyed worldwide stardom during his stint in Europe, during which he most famously played for heavyweights AC Milan. He has now offered himself to play for Manchester United!

Japanese legend Keisuke Honda has offered his services to Manchester United in a tweet via his official account. The attacking midfielder is currently without a club after his stint with Melbourne Victory ended. However, he is involved in a coaching role with the national team of Cambodia.

Give me an offer. I don't need money but I need to play with great team and great team mate! @ManUtd @ManUtd_JP — KeisukeHonda(本田圭佑) (@kskgroup2017) September 27, 2019

“Give me an offer. I don’t need money but I need to play with great team and great team mate! [Manchester United]”

Manchester United are enduring somewhat of a crisis at the moment. The Red Devils are facing a shortage of options in the striker department, after shipping Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez to Inter Milan. Out of their three available options, both Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial have been injured at some point during the early weeks of the season.

As a result, the Old Trafford outfit has been linked with several attackers over a January move, such as Duvan Zapata, Mario Mandzukic, and Moussa Dembele.