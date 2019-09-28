Reports: Manchester United star demands higher wages than Cristiano Ronaldo to stay at the club

Manchester United star Paul Pogba was rumoured to be on his way to Real Madrid in the summer transfer window. However, Los Blancos failed to meet the Red Devils’ valuation of the player and he stayed put.

Even with the transfer window now closed, there have been rumours that Pogba might push for a move to the Spanish capital if Los Blancos come calling again. However, the latest reports claim that the Frenchman might end up staying at the Premier League giants after all.

With Tottenham Hotspur midfielder’s contract with the club running down in the summer next year, both Madrid and Juventus have shifted their focus towards signing the Denmark international on a free deal. Pogba’s entourage is aware of the development and is now ready to ask United for an improved contract to extend his stay with the club, Tuttosport reports.

The report claims that Pogba will demand his wages be increased to €600k per week, which will more than what Cristiano Ronaldo earns at Juventus. The French midfielder’s current contract with the club ends in 2021 and United are working hard to ensure he stays for a longer duration.

Whether United agree to Pogba’s demands remains to be seen.