Arsenal boss Unai Emery announces club captain after players’ votes

Arsenal boss Unai Emery has named Swiss midfielder Granit Xhaka as club captain for the 2019/20 season.

The decision was taken after players voted for the player they thought is the most capable of leading the bunch. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Héctor Bellerín, Alexandre Lacazette and Mesut Özil are the other four captains of the club who will take up the captain’s arm-band in Xhaka’s absence.

“I gave them [a list of] values and qualities to decide the captain and we used the vote; I wanted to know their opinion on that,” Emery said.

“[Xhaka] is mature and he has experience, and we are living all the time under pressure, under criticism as coaches, as players, as a club. The most important thing is to stand up in each moment, go ahead and show his quality with his behaviour, with his commitment. In the dressing room the players voted for him as the first.”

“After [the vote was decided] I spoke with him and we want to change that opinion outside because that respect he has inside the dressing room is very, very important.

“I trust and believe in him; he is a good man, a good professional, a good player. Sometimes he has made a mistake, yes, but the most important thing is to analyse, learn and correct that in the future.”