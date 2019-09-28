Manchester United star comes out in support of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ahead of Arsenal encounter

Manchester United star Juan Mata has come out in support of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as the club prepare to face Arsenal in the English Premier League.

United haven’t had the most ideal of starts to their Premier League season and are currently in the eighth spot on the league table, 10 points behind league leaders Liverpool. The pressure on the manager has been mounting but Mata has now come out and said that he believes in the manager.

“I believe in him. I believe in how he really puts his life into the project that he’s got in front of him..” Mata told The Times. “He knew it was difficult when he came. He knows how our rivals are doing, but he wanted to take it anyway.

“The manager’s position is sometimes exaggerated, for good and bad. Carlo Ancelotti won the Champions League with Real Madrid [in 2014], when they equalised in the 90th minute with the Sergio Ramos goal.

“If Luka Modric doesn’t take the corner quick, and they lose? Is Ancelotti a worse manager? For me, no. I feel sorry for managers when I miss a chance, we lose and they get criticised and they did ‘a bad plan’. It’s the same plan except I missed. It’s me, not them.

“Of course, there are certain individuals that change a team: Diego Simeone, Jurgen Klopp, Pep [Guardiola]. Sir Alex [Ferguson] changed the history of this club. But sometimes we try to justify everything with the manager.

“Managers are very important but I like when I’ve heard Zinedine Zidane or Pep say, ‘I’m good only because my players do the things I tell them to but I’m not the last connection with the ball’.”