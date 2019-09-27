Liverpool legend slams Manchester United owners, says they are only looking to make money

Manchester United fans have turned against the owners and the board once more, following a poor start to the season. And now, one Liverpool great has joined their ranks by slamming the guilty parties and accusing them of only being interested in the returns.

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has slammed Manchester United vice-chairman Ed Woodward and owners in a remarkable rant. The English former defender has claimed that the owners only care about the money while also lamenting the lack of a proper sporting director.

“Most recently we have witnessed Woodward acting like a United superfan, apparently meeting a series of club legends who might take on the position of sporting director,” said Carragher. (via Daily Mail)

“None of those mentioned have any experience in such an important role in modern football. It smacks of image over substance.

“Responsible owners would not tolerate this shambolic approach to running their club, leading to an obvious conclusion.

“The Glazers do not care because United are making money regardless of what is happening on the pitch.”

The owners and Ed Woodward have come under fire once again this season following another poor start to the season. Manchester United are currently eighth in the Premier League table and have already lost two games. They next face another daunting match against Arsenal.