Chelsea great reveals what club needs to get back to the top

Chelsea Football Club have somewhat lost their position from the top of the English football pyramid. The Blues are now struggling to get back on top and have brought in Frank Lampard to usher in a new era. However, former club great, Branislav Ivanovic, has revealed the one thing that the club still needs.

Former Chelsea star Branislav Ivanovic has revealed that the club needs Roman Abramovich back to return to the top. The Russian oligarch, who owns the club, has not been seen at Stamford Bridge for some time after his UK visa expired.

‘This is a new Chelsea team,’ Ivanovic told FourFourTwo.

‘The club didn’t have the perfect season last year, but still finished third.

“Chelsea need Roman Abramovich back. That’s the most important thing for all the fans.

“We want to see him at Stamford Bridge, then Chelsea will be among the best teams in Europe once again.

“He’s been one of the most important people in my career and I appreciate everything he’s done for me. Whenever I had a difficult moment at Chelsea, he always believed in me. I owe him a lot.”

Despite not being involved directly at Stamford Bridge anymore, Abramovich has remained integral to the club, at times through director Marina Granovskaia.