After a difficult start at Tottenham, Moussa Sissoko has become an important figure and been handed a new deal until 2023.

Moussa Sissoko has been rewarded for his emergence as a key player at Tottenham with a new four-year contract, the club confirmed.

Sissoko, 30, joined Spurs from Newcastle United in 2016 for a then club-record fee and has steadily won over many of his detractors, becoming one of Mauricio Pochettino’s most dependable players in midfield.

The France international made just 23 Premier League starts in his first two seasons at the club, with transfer rumours often linking him to an exit.

Criticism from some supporters centred on a perceived lack of technical ability, while even Pochettino accepted in November 2016 the reported £30million acquisition was failing to meet expectations.

“I’m very proud. At the beginning it was tough, but I never gave up and today everything has changed.” @MoussaSissoko #THFC #COYS pic.twitter.com/i3OJ7YxavO — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) September 27, 2019

But 27 of his 29 Premier League outings in 2018-19 were from the start, while his all-action displays in midfield were also a major contributor in Spurs’ run to the Champions League final.

He has remained a key figure for Pochettino at the start of this campaign, lining up for all six of their top-flight matches, and earned a two-year contract extension, completing his battle back from the brink of a departure.

Alluding to his early struggles, Sissoko told SpursTV: “Hopefully everyone will be happy with my new contract. Of course, my family and friends are happy and proud, because they know at the beginning it was tough for me.

“But I never gave up, always believed in myself, always giving my best even in the bad moments.

“I’ve learned a lot as a man and a footballer. The facilities and talent of players and coaching staff is unbelievable.”