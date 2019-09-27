Chelsea have begun the season on an uncertain note under Frank Lampard. The club legend, who was brought ahead of the campaign despite only having one season under his belt, has brought back excitement to the club albeit the results are yet to follow. Reports claim that the Blues approached a rival boss before appointing him, however.

According to a report by The Sun, via Metro, Chelsea made an unofficial approach to bring in Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettinho onboard. The Argentine head coach was looked at as a possible replacement of Maurizio Sarri after the Italian left for Juventus.

However, Chelsea’s advances for the Spurs manager were turned down, particularly due to an extremely high release clause in his contract. The report states that the Blues would have had to pay £32 Million to free Pochettino from his contract, a figure that any particular party will have to pay to hire him in the future as well.

Furthermore, the report also states that the Blues also made a move for the ex Argentina international after Antonio Conte’s second season in charge at the club but to no avail.

More recently, Manchester United have been the ones linked with Pochettino, with the Spurs boss seemingly unsettled in North London.