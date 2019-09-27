Freestyle skills? Neo worries! Ibrahimovic sets Pogba, Djokovic ‘Matrix challenge’

LA Galaxy star Zlatan Ibrahimovic posted some typically Hollywood skills on social media and wants to see the same from Paul Pogba.

No stranger to casting himself as ‘The One’ throughout a flamboyant and headline-grabbing career, Zlatan Ibrahimovic made himself the star in his own ‘Matrix challenge’.

The former Inter, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United favourite joined LA Galaxy last year and pulled another Hollywood move in a video posted to his official Twitter account.

Ibrahimovic flicked up a football and balanced it on his chest, before leaning back and completing some flourishing revolutions of his arms – the use of slow-motion in the clip mimicking the style of the celebrated action sequences in sci-fi action blockbuster The Matrix.

And the 37-year-old wants to see other sporting superstars get in on the act.

When they reloaded their social media streams, Ibrahimovic’s team-mate Paul Pogba, tennis great Novak Djokovic and UFC star Khabib Nurmagomedov – a quite formidable trinity – will have spotted they were tagged in the ex-Sweden striker’s tweet.

Will Pogba, Djokovic and Nurmagomedov show people what Ibrahimovic wants them to see? This is a world where anything is possible.