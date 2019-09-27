Ex-Liverpool star says club ‘bottled’ title last year, will lose again this year

Liverpool came within one point of winning the Premier League title last season but were eventually pipped to the grand prize by rivals Manchester City. The Reds went on an impressive campaign, which saw them lead the table on several occasions. However, one former star says that the club ‘bottled’ the chance to win the title and will lose again this year.

Former Liverpool star, El Hadji Diouf says that the club ‘bottled’ the cance to win their first Premier League title, and their first in over two decades, last season. The Reds were beaten to the finish by Manchester City, who won the league by a single point.

“I don’t see them doing as well as they did last season,” said Diouf t0 FourFourTwo. (via Daily Mail)

“They had the chance to win the league title, they had it in their hands and then let it slip. They were seven points ahead around Christmas – how City got it, in the end, beats my mind. As they say in England, I think they bottled it.”

Diouf went on to lament his former side and stated that he doesn’t see them winning the league this season as well.

“If you have only one defeat in a whole season, surely you can’t say that you didn’t win the league,” he continued.

“It’s hard for me to imagine them having such a similar season and coming out as champions. City will be the team to beat once again.”

Liverpool, however, did win the UEFA Champions League title last time around, beating rivals Tottenham in the final.