Reports: Manchester United hold talks to make major changes at club

Manchester United are a club in transition for a lot longer than they would have hoped. Since Sir Alex Ferguson departed the club in 2013, the Red Devils have been in free fall.

New manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was expected to steady the ship and bring in an exciting brand of football, but despite his faith in young players, United are struggling to keep pace with the pack.

The Express are now reporting that the higher ups at United are have entered into talks to make some key changes at the club and take them back to the glory days.

‘Sometimes there’s bumps in the road’ – Solskjaer on Man Utd defeat

The report says that executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has met with the owners the Glazer family to discuss where the club is headed amid criticism over their performances.

The idea is to keep faith in a long term program that will take at least six more transfer windows, and continue to invest in youth after a failed bit of business that saw ageing players such as Bastian Schweinsteiger and Radamel Falcao join a few years ago.

This would most likely mean that despite pressure from fans and pundits alike, Solskjaer would keep his job, as he does plan on investing in youth and take the club forward in the coming few years.