Mauricio Pochettino reacts to Manchester United transfer rumours

Mauricio Pochettino has found life difficult as of late, with Tottenham Hotspur slumping to a poor start to their new Premier League campaign.
A penalty shootout defeat to tiny Colchester Town in the Carabao Cup has further raised speculation that perhaps Pochettino could be heading out of Spurs, and perhaps a bigger club awaits.
Manchester United are suffering their own issues under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and rumours are circulating that ‘Poch’ could be the right man for the job at Old Trafford.
However, the former Southampton manager is in no mood to give up on the North Londoners just yet, and made his future categorically clear, while explaining why Spurs can continue to fight till the very end.
‘Tottenham need to accept criticism’ – Pochettino
“It’s not like this. I explain why – in football I suffered two big disappointments,” Pochettino said.
“One when I was a player and there was the penalty at the World Cup. It was always my dream to play in a World Cup, my massive, big dream. OK, we played three games and went home.
“We went there unbeaten, a candidate to win the trophy and went home in the Group stage. I stayed at home and didn’t go out for 10 days.
“Another day was with Tottenham to win a trophy and the closest to win a trophy was of course the Champions League and it was made even bigger because it was the Champions League.
‘We are a target’ in our new stadium – Pochettino suggests teams raise their game to play Spurs
“To achieve the final of the Champions League with Tottenham – no-one expected that. It was more than a dream, more than a dream. In that moment I felt disappointed and then I took a train, after the train, to Barcelona and again you feel like you are depressed.
“In your mind, you expect to move on after a week and say ‘I want to, again, be there.’ You cannot be happy.
“Yes, we have some disagreements, of course. But I am happy now because I am a positive and of course this season is going to another massive challenge. But we must have that energy to try to be contenders and try again to fight for big things and I’m going to try until the end.”