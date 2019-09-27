Mauricio Pochettino reacts to Manchester United transfer rumours

Mauricio Pochettino has found life difficult as of late, with Tottenham Hotspur slumping to a poor start to their new Premier League campaign.

A penalty shootout defeat to tiny Colchester Town in the Carabao Cup has further raised speculation that perhaps Pochettino could be heading out of Spurs, and perhaps a bigger club awaits.

Manchester United are suffering their own issues under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and rumours are circulating that ‘Poch’ could be the right man for the job at Old Trafford.

However, the former Southampton manager is in no mood to give up on the North Londoners just yet, and made his future categorically clear, while explaining why Spurs can continue to fight till the very end.

‘Tottenham need to accept criticism’ – Pochettino