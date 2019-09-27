Reports: Manchester United set to move for Premier League boss as Solskjaer replacement

Manchester United and their problems this season have been well documented, and pressure is mounting on their manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

So much pressure, in fact, that the United board appear to be losing their patience with the Norwegian, and could seek a replacement in the form of a manager with tons of pedigree.

Mauricio Pochettino is the man United are after, The Sun are reporting, though a hefty price tag comes along with his services. Historically, Tottenham Hotspur have been notorious for being hard negotiators, and want £32m to part ways with Poch.

The allure of Mauricio Pochettino

That would be expensive, no doubt, but Manchester United have spent much more money without any reward in the past, so executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward might be tempted to make his move soon.

Spurs have themselves struggled to get going this campaign, but if there is anyone capable of turning their fortunes around, it is Pochettino, considering he led the club to the UEFA Champions League (UCL) final last season.

As for the Red Devils, their fans are growing tired of the excuses, and patience is running out, with a Solskjaer sacking not too far away as a result.

A defeat to West Ham United in their last Premier League game has further strengthened the belief that United need a more experienced man at the helm.