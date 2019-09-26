Arsenal captains to be decided by secret player vote

Rob Holding has revealed Arsenal players have been asked to nominate those they think should be captains for the club.

Granit Xhaka has worn the armband in the early weeks of the 2019-20 season with head coach Unai Emery yet to confirm a permanent skipper.

Last season he named a group of five captains including Xhaka and Mesut Ozil but three of them – Laurent Koscielny, Petr Cech and Aaron Ramsey – have since left Arsenal.

“We had a vote the other week, so we’ll see what happens and see who gets named,” defender Holding told reporters after Tuesday’s 5-0 EFL Cup win against Nottingham Forest.

“[We had to] write names down and then give them to the manager. He will go through them obviously with his input and then we’ll see what happens.

“I don’t know [when the decision will be announced]. I think it will be in the next couple of days or weeks. I have no idea.”

Players nominating their captain is not unusual, with David Silva elected for his final year at Manchester City after a dressing-room vote.

Best feeling in the world, honoured to wear the armband! Top work from the boys tonight! You knowww!!! #COYG pic.twitter.com/kKqzvRigmM — Rob Holding (@RobHolding95) September 24, 2019

Arsenal fans have suggested Holding should be a captaincy contender, the centre-back having worn the armband during the Forest win after Ozil was substituted.

“I would love to be a captain and being captain of Arsenal is unbelievable,” he added.

“It would be a great feeling. We will see what happens in the next couple of weeks. If I get it, I will be more than happy.

“When I was told I was going to be vice-captain it was an honour. As soon as Mesut came off, I knew I was getting the armband, so it was just a great moment for me.”