Arsenal’s teenage sensation reveals Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s heartwarming gesture upon arrival

Arsenal’s 18-year-old forward Gabriel Martinelli has revealed club’s superstar Pierre-Emerick Aubameynag’s heartwarming gesture upon the youngster’s arrival earlier this season.

The 18-year-old scored his first Arsenal goals in Carabao Cup encounter vs Nottingham Forest as he got a brace in their 5-0 victory. Martinelli said that Aubameyang was one of the first players who greeted him and revealed that the Gabon international even talked to him in Portuguese.

“I arrived for lunch on the first day, I’m eating there, Aubameyang arrives and sits next to me, speaking Portuguese with me, “Alright?”, Trying to communicate.

“You see, the guy so good, humble people. I was: ‘Damn it! Dude, it’s Aubameyang, who I saw on TV, came to talk to me! I have to thank everyone at the club.

“They are very nice people,” the young forward told Brazilian media (via Arseblog).

Martinelli joined the Premier League giants for €6.70 million in the summer transfer window earlier this year.