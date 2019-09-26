Former Real Madrid player & manager would want to coach in Premier League amid Inter Miami rumours

Former Real Madrid manager and player Santiago Solari has said that he would want to manage in the English Premier League.

Solari took over as the caretaker manager and was given the permanent role two weeks later, after Julen Lopetegui’s sacking. However, after he failed to get Real Madrid’s season back on track, Zinedine Zidane was brought back to take up the managerial duties five months later.

The Argentine coach was recently linked with David Beckham’s Major League Soccer side Inter Miami, who are set to debut in the MLS next year. But now he has stated that he would like to coach in the Premier League in an interview with the BBC.

“I would like to coach in Europe, in a serious project in one of the big leagues,” Solari said in an interview with Guillem Balague on BBC.

“I saw the Premier League last year and how it grew so much. It was a fantastic campaign for the English teams. There are so many different cultures as well – you have Spanish coaches, German coaches, English coaches, coaches from all over the world who have made it grow.

“The type of football I like is when the team is the protagonist, offensive football, high tempo and aggressive but in order to achieve that you have to defend high, have fast transitions, and of course talent is a big part of that.

“The statistics in the Premier League are amazing and confirm things are changing. Fifteen years ago there were just three games where one team averaged 70% of possession. Three years ago that went up to 30 games. Two years ago it was 60 games and last year there were 67 games in which one team had 70% of possession.”