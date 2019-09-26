Reports: Manchester United star Paul Pogba set to snub Real Madrid, sign record new deal with Premier League giants

It is no secret that Real Madrid have been eyeing a deal for Paul Pogba from Manchester United, and despite signs from the Frenchman that he wants to leave, he continues to remain at Old Trafford.

And that looks set to continue, as a report from Don Balon now claims that Madrid could be left frustrated in their bid to sign the World Cup winner.

The report says that United are working towards extending Pogba’s time at the club, with the current contract expiring in 2021, with an option to extend for a further year.

The Paul Pogba Debate | The John Dykes Show

If United want Pogba to stay, they might have to adhere to his lofty demands, which would include a massive rise in his wages, significantly more than the £140,000-a-week he currently earns and would make him the highest paid player at United.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made it clear that he does not want Pogba to leave, despite some inconsistent performances, and sees him as a Red Devil for a long time to come.

“I am not worried now and I will never be worried in the future about Paul staying here. If it all kicks off again in January, there will be no worries then either. If we have to live with the speculation again, then we will handle it like we did in the summer,” Solskjaer said.

“Paul is going nowhere, he is working hard and is totally committed to Manchester United.

“He is one of our big characters, someone who will walk out on to any pitch and be full of confidence. That’s what I look for in a United player. You need a big personality to play for this club.”