WATCH: Liverpool star Andy Robertson picks between Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo as world’s best

The eternal GOAT debate between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi has divided players for years, but for Liverpool star Andy Robertson the answer is clear as day.

The left back did a recent interview with ESPN, and revealed that Lionel Messi was not only the greatest player in world football today, but was also the greatest footballer of all time. Take a look.

Best footballer in the world? 🤔

Best Jurgen Klopp team talk? 🗣

Favourite PL away game? 🏟@alexisenunes quizzes @LFC‘s @andrewrobertso5 for 60 seconds ⏰ pic.twitter.com/MdQtDgQo6a — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) September 25, 2019

The intriguing interview saw Robertson quizzed on several topics in a sixty second spree, and he answered fast and confidently, also acknowledging Kylian Mbappe as the hardest player he has played against.

He also recounted Jurgen Klopp’s team talk before the UEFA Champions League (UCL) final win over Tottenham Hotspur, and revealed that Selhurst Park (home of Crystal Palace) was his favourite away game in the Premier League.

Interestingly, the Scottish defender smirked when asked to reveal the best left back in the world, before answering “Jordi Alba” of Barcelona.

Many believe Robertson might be the best in that position, and considering his consistent performances for the Reds, it might be difficult to argue against it.