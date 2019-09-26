Reports: Manchester United owners reveal when club will challenge for Premier League again

Manchester United are a club in free-fall at the moment, but apparently this has been accepted by their owners, the Glazer family, ESPN report.

The report says that United’s owners, the Glazers, are ready to invest in a three year plan to help revitalise and refurbish the club, with the hope that the Red Devils will be able to challenge for the Premier League by 2021-22.

United lost to West Ham United away from home at the weekend, and only managed to scrape past League One side Rochdale in the Carabao Cup on penalties, raising serious questions about the team.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has struggled after a promising start to his tenure as boss, but faces more and more pressure as the results fail to remain satisfactory.

The ESPN report however, claims that the Glazers and executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward are calling for some “patience” at Old Trafford, and believe that at least three years are needed to bring the team back to their best.

The glory days of Sir Alex Ferguson leading out a tough and Champion side week in and week out are long gone, but the belief is that a few transfer windows are needed to bring the right players and improve the club’s structure off the field as well.