Reports: Manchester United not expecting title charge in the near future, plan ‘cultural reset’

Manchester United have failed to win the Premier League title since 2012/13 – their biggest winless streak in the Premier League era. The Red Devils have tried on several managers while also investing heavily in their squad but to no avail. Reports claim that they are now planning a huge ‘cultural reset’.

As per reports from ESPN, Manchester United owners, the Glazer family, has sanctioned a rebuilding process that aims to return the club to its past glory in three years time. The Red Devils have failed to win the league title since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement, despite having spent heavily in the squad and on managers.

The report further states that there is a common understanding within the club that the earliest title charge that the team can mount will come in 2021/22, two years from now. Manchester United last won the league title in 2012/13, when they beat rivals Manchester City to become champions.

Furthermore, the club wants to continue to act on the ‘cultural change’ promised by vice-chairman Ed Woodward last season and rectify the mistakes caused in the post-Ferguson era. Finally, the Red Devils are also looking to improve off-field by hiring a sporting director, a position that remains unoccupied at Old Trafford.