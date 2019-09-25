Manchester United have suffered from yet another poor start to the new season and have lost two of their games already. As a result, the position of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has come under immense scrutiny, with fans starting to turn on the manager. Reports claim that the Red Devils have a replacement lined up already!

According to a report by Italian publication Tuttosport, via Sky Sports, Manchester United are eyeing Massimiliano Allegri as their next manager, should they decide to sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The Norwegian football coach, who has been in the Old Trafford hot seat since December 2018 – first on an interim and then a permanent basis – has seen his side start their new campaign on a low note.

Allegri is currently without a job, having left his position at Juventus at the end of the previous season. As a result, the Red Devils are free to approach him and could appoint him with ease, provided they agree on personal terms.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer remains as the manager of Manchester United at the moment. The former United player saw his side suffer a sudden loss in form towards the end of the previous season, which seems to have carried over to the new one. The Red Devils have lost two and drawn two of their six matches and are facing Arsenal in the league next.