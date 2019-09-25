Chelsea and Manchester United have started the season on a bad note. The two teams are struggling in the middle of the table currently, after getting just eight points from their first six matches. One United great, however, has claimed that he would still much rather watch the Blues than his ex-team!

Manchester United great Paul Ince has stated that he would rather watch Chelsea this season. The ex-Red Devil argues that the Blues look to have been given a direction by Frank Lampard whereas his former team remains without one under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

“I think of Ole in the same way as I do Frank Lampard. Two young managers, lacking experience, thrown into two massive clubs,” said Ince. (via FourFourTwo)

“But if you gave me the choice of who I’d rather be watching this season, it’d be Chelsea all day long – and that hurts me as a former United captain.

“At least when I look at Chelsea, I see what they’re trying to do, the way they play, their identity – they’re pressing high, getting tight and creating chances. They can only get better.

“Can anybody tell me what United are trying to do? Because I have no idea. They’re so reliant on the young lad Daniel James – who is brilliant, but was in the Championship with Swansea last season – it’s crazy.”

Both Chelsea and Manchester United have accumulated the same number of points this season, eight. The pair will hope for better results starting this weekend, when Chelsea play Brighton and Manchester United are up against Arsenal.