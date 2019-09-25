Lionel Messi shockingly claimed the gong for The Best FIFA Men’s Player of the Year 2019, beating favourite Virgil van Dijk in the process. The Argentine star was picked as the winner by a group of voters from member associations, with the votes tallies up. However, one Liverpool star was not voted for by his own FA!

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has been caught up in a fresh controversy with his national football association after they failed to vote for him in The Best FIFA Football Awards. Furthermore, the Egypt star was supposedly picked by two representatives from his country, however, both their votes failed to register.

Salah later tweeted about the incident, hinting that he won’t let the controversy affect his future in the national team set-up.

“No matter how they try to change my love for you and your people they will not,” he said.

Meanwhile, Salah’s international teammate, and Aston Villa star, Ahmad Elmohamady also added to the controversy, by saying that he had voted for the Liverpool star, but it failed to register.

“When it is said I did not vote it is not correct. I gave my voice to Mohamed Salah, then Ronaldo and Sadio Mane,” he said. (via Daily Mail)

Egypt’s Olympic coach, Shawky Ghareeb, also stated that his vote for Salah was not registered. Meanwhile, the only vote that counted was from journalist Hany Danial, who picked Sadio Mane and Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of his compatriot.

The Liverpool star will look to put behind the whole controversy quickly, with a Premier League tie against Sheffield United up next. Salah could also be called up by Egypt in the near future, with an international break set to disturb the league schedule in the middle of October.