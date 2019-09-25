Reports: What Ole Gunnar Solskjaer told Manchester United players after embarrassing loss to West Ham United

Manchester United have had a horrible start to their 2019/20 season and pressure on manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is increasing with every match.

Their latest setback came against West Ham United, who handed the Premier League giants a 2-0 defeat at the London Stadium. The loss saw United drop down to the eighth spot in the league, 10 points off currentl leaders Liverpool.

The first-half against West Ham was probably the worst Solskjaer’s men have played all season and the Norwegian let his feelings known in the dressing room, if reports from Sun are to be believed. The report claims that Solskjaer told the players that he is bored of the way they are playing during half-time.

And after United failed to muster any sort of a comeback and came back losing 2-0, Solskjaer let himself go. The report adds that the former United star told his players that he feels humiliated by the performance and the result.

However, despite the indifferent start to the season, multiple reports claim that he has the full backing of the board and they expect him to turn things around in the coming days. United welcome Arsenal to Old Trafford in their next Premier League match but before that they’ll play Rochdale in the Carabao Cup.