Reports: Manchester United players unhappy with ‘old-fashioned’ coaching as pressure on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer mounts

Manchester United have had a terrible start to the 2019/20 season and pressure on manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer compounds with every passing encounter.

After starting the Premier League off with a 4-0 win over Chelsea, United have managed to win only one more league match, against Leicester City. And after five matches, they are eight on the league table, 10 points behind league leaders Liverpool, who are yet to drop points.

There have been various reports suggesting that Solskjaer’s job is secured for now as the club hierarchy believes the Norwegian can still turn things around. However, as per reports in Telegraph, United players are not happy with the training routines and have expressed their concerns.

The report claims that players have been left unimpressed by ‘uninspiring and old-fashioned coaching’ at the club’s training ground in Carrington. Notably, the manager is not as actively involved in the training sessions which are generally overseen by the trio of Michael Carrick, Kieran McKenna and Mike Phelan.

With the club struggling to get back to its best, such issues can peg United further back in their bid to return to winning ways.