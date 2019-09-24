Barcelona legend and former FIFA World Cup winner Xavi Hernandez has revealed that he would be open to managing any of the top-six Premier League clubs – Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham – but not Liverpool.

Xavi, who is currently the boss of Qatar Stars League football club Al Sadd, also said that his ultimate dream is to return to Europe and head back to Barcelona, where he would be interested to pick up a managerial role.

“I will not hide it: my goal is to return to Europe and return to Barcelona,” he told Sky Sports in a recent interview.

“It is my challenge ahead, but I am still learning in this project with Al Sadd at Qatar, and I am also enjoying it.”

“My idea, which also happened to me as a footballer, is to be in Barcelona.”

“Training this type of team would be a privilege, and the greatest privilege for me would be to return to Barca,” he added.

“That is my goal, but obviously, who doesn’t like the Premier League?” Xavi went on.

“The football atmosphere, the packed stadiums and the people who play in the Premier League say it’s extraordinary.”

“Obviously if I had to choose, I would choose a big team: [Manchester] City, or [Manchester] United, Chelsea, Arsenal or Tottenham – but not Liverpool,” he concluded.

It has been reported that the former midfielder is tipped to manage United or Arsenal in the coming seasons. However, Xavi said that he is yet to make a final decision on his future.

Quotes via Express.