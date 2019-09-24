Jordan Henderson won’t worry about Manchester City’s annihilation of Watford

Jordan Henderson says Liverpool are only concerned with their own results, not any one-sided Manchester City victories.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is not concerned about Manchester City in the wake of the Premier League champions’ annihilation of Watford.

Beaten 3-2 by an injury-ravaged Norwich City in their previous league match, City responded with an 8-0 destruction of Quique Sanchez Flores’ Watford at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

By contrast, Liverpool were made to work far harder for a 2-1 win away to Chelsea thanks to first-half goals from Trent Alexander-Arnold and Roberto Firmino.

Henderson, though, says his only concern is on sustaining Liverpool’s winning run, rather than giving too much thought to City’s threat.

“We’ll not worry about any other team,” said Henderson in The Mirror. “I’m sure the neutrals will look at other results and obviously it was a good performance by City.

“But, for us, it’s about performing well and picking up points, as many as we can, and see where we are at the end of the season.”

Liverpool’s victory at Stamford Bridge was hard-fought but extended their winning run in the top flight to 15 matches, with their 100 per cent record this season giving them a five-point lead at the top of the table.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have become the first to win their opening six games of consecutive top-flight seasons in England, while the division record of 18 victories in a row – set by City between August and December 2017 – is within their sights.

Henderson, however, believes it is pointless to concentrate on chasing records rather than results.

44/22 – Liverpool have lost just once in their last 44 Premier League matches (W36 D7 L1) and are unbeaten in their last 22 (W18 D4 L0), their longest such run in PL history. In fact, Liverpool last went 23 league games unbeaten in November 1990 (23). Force. pic.twitter.com/kRuI2TT7n9 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 22, 2019

“You can’t go and chase records because they will come with performances and if we keep winning,” he said. “For us, the motivation is three points every time we play.

“Chelsea was a really tough place to come. [They are a] good team, we had to grind it out, had to give everything and that shows what we’re about as a team.

“It’s important. You need character and we’ve got plenty of characters in this team to fight and see games out.”

Henderson also praised the performance of Alexander-Arnold, who opened the scoring against Chelsea with a fierce strike following a free-kick.

“Defensively he’s still very good,” Henderson said. “He’ll want to learn, want to improve still, but he’s got so much going forward also.

“But he’s still so young, still learning the game and there’s a lot more to come from him. His potential is massive.”