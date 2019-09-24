Manchester United star reveals his family was concerned when Jose Mourinho joined the club

Manchester United star Juan Mata has revealed that his family was concerned when he was reunited with Jose Mourinho at the club but he tried to stay as positive as possible.

Mata played under Mourinho at Chelsea but was ultimately sold to United in the winter transfer market of 2014 by the Portuguese. The Spanish playmaker revealed his family and friends’ reaction to Mourinho’s appointment in his autobiography Suddenly a Footballer.

“Louis was gone and rumours about José Mourinho being appointed as Manchester United’s new manager acquired a life of their own,” Mata said in his autobiography.

“A few days later, the rumours had become fact. Mourinho was my manager again. And, despite the concern of my family, friends and many people, I was determined to face the situation as I’d always tried to: positively.

“As expected, so many stories came out again in the press. I had no possible future at the club. I had already agreed to leave. Far too many people believed the information was true, again, and reached the conclusion that I had no future under him.”

He further expanded on ow he was hell-bent on proving the doubters wrong and added that he didn’t have any personal problems with the former Real Madrid manager.

“Jose and I were together at Chelsea before, of course, and after having being together for sixth months, my career would take a different direction: Manchester,” Mata said.

“Yes, I didn’t enjoy as much playing time as I would have loved to or was used to during those sixth months, but I never had a personal problem with Jose. Naturally, people assumed that the story would repeat itself. I was determined it wouldn’t.

“To do so, I focused, like many times during my career, on what I could control: my dedication, professionalism and commitment. Time would prove me right.

“If you ask me, yes, this is an aspect of my career that I’m very proud of, because, regardless of winning or losing, playing more or less, I didn’t take the easier way. I didn’t give up.”