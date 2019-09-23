Chelsea must address home form – Mason Mount

Frank Lampard is yet to experience a win as manager at Stamford Bridge and Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount is eager to change that soon.

Mason Mount insists Chelsea are staying positive as they seek to finally claim a home win this season when they host Grimsby Town and Brighton and Hove Albion this week.

Frank Lampard’s side suffered a 2-1 loss to Liverpool on Sunday, marking a fourth game at Stamford Bridge this term without a victory.

The Blues mounted an impressive second-half rally against the Premier League leaders but N’Golo Kante’s goal was only enough to halve the deficit.

“We are going through a spell when we are getting little bits here and there wrong and we are getting punished for it,” said Mount. “I think we have always got to stay positive.

“We are positive straight after the game, focusing now on our next two games at home and wanting to win them. They are difficult games, but I think once you get that first home win and get that momentum building, then hopefully we can carry that on.

“I think the fans watching saw how much we put into the game, how hard we worked throughout the whole game. They probably feel as much as us that we could probably get something from the game at the end.

“It could easily have been a draw if we nick a goal. They are watching the game and can see how much we are running, and want to win the game and want to play for the badge. So, yes, that home win is due and we need to focus on that and hopefully in the next game we can do that.

“Of course [we need to win more at home], if you look at the games we have had we can take positives from every game we have had.

“We need to win games at home, that’s a big focus.”

Thank you to all the fans inside Stamford Bridge today! The atmosphere was brilliant throughout, see you on Wednesday. #CHELIV pic.twitter.com/J5WRnulRPp — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 22, 2019

Mount took some comfort from Chelsea’s showing after the interval against Liverpool, who held on to maintain their 100 per cent start to the top-flight season.

“They are one of the best teams in the league and, in the second half, I felt like we dominated it,” he said.

“They had chances. Look at the team they have got and they are always going to create chances, but I thought overall in the second half we were very dominant. We had chances of our own and we could have scored.

“We look back at the second-half performance and take a lot of positives from it.

“I think Liverpool are a very, very good side and they started the game well from two set-pieces which you can’t do very much from that with their quality. I thought they didn’t create much in open play.”