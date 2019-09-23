Chelsea fans reveal “embarrassing” reason behind Eden Hazard banner during Liverpool defeat

Fans of Premier League giants Chelsea have finally explained the real reason why they unveiled a huge Eden Hazard banner before Sunday’s league match against Liverpool.

In case you did not know, here is a bit of context: several Blues supporters collectively unveiled the Eden Hazard banner in the Matthew Harding end of the Stamford Bridge on Sunday, a few moments before kick-off in the Liverpool-Chelsea game.

And quite understandably, people who watched the game were left in confusion – Hazard left the London club at the end of the 2018-19 season and joined Real Madrid and hence, ideally – there should be no reason why the Belgian should appear on Chelsea-related flags and banners anymore.

The confusion lasted throughout the match which the Londoners eventually lost, by a scoreline of 2-1.

And afterwards, a Chelsea FC fan page on Twitter, named “We Are The Shed” revealed the actual reason for the embarrassing gaffe.

“People are actually thinking that the Eden Hazard flag was used on purpose by the Matthew Harding stand. It was just an error, that’s all,” the page tweeted.

“So much work/effort goes into organising these things and having so many flags it was bound to happen one day! It wasn’t ideal but if we can’t laugh at ourselves,” they added.

