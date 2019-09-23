Manchester United star admits team’s mistake after shocking West Ham defeat

Manchester United star Scott McTominay admitted that standards are slipping as far as his team’s performance is concerned, after the Red Devils suffered a shock 2-0 defeat against West Ham United in the Premier League on Sunday.

“It is up to us now – with all the leaders in the group that we have got, we need to bring everyone together and keep our heads. It is not the time to back down and say ‘this is ok’. It is not ok! We need to do more on and off and pitch,” McTominay said.

“The manager has reiterated that, how it is about the standards of Manchester United and how it was not seen in the game against West Ham.”

“It is sickening when you come in and that is the result which you face.”

“It is so tough to take and it is difficult for all our fans as well who were unbelievable all game. Unfortunately, we were not able to send them back with three points,” he concluded.

Manchester United’s next game is against Rochdale in the League Cup on Thursday, 26th September. Afterwards, on 1st October, they will lock horns against Arsenal in a must-win Premier League fixture.

Quotes via Goal.