Jurgen Klopp ‘slept pretty well’ despite Man City performance

Manchester City won 8-0, but that result did not impact Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp’s sleep.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insisted he “slept pretty well” despite Manchester City’s thumping of Watford in the Premier League on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola’s defending champions City produced a brilliant performance to thrash Watford 8-0 at the Etihad Stadium.

But Liverpool still managed to restore their five-point lead at the top on Sunday, overcoming Chelsea 2-1 at Stamford Bridge.

Klopp said he lost no sleep after seeing City’s result, with the two clubs again expected to be pushing each other in the title race.

“I wanted to see the goals. I saw a two-minute, 50 seconds summary after I left the training pitch,” he said, via the Telegraph.

“Eight goals and two crossbars. I need to watch it fully to really understand it.

“For Watford it was a tough day. If it can happen against any team in the world it will be City. We had a similar situation when we lost there I think 5-0 [in 2017].

“If you have 10 men the worst place in the world is Manchester City. I slept pretty well.”

Liverpool face MK Dons in the EFL Cup on Wednesday before a trip to Sheffield United in the Premier League three days later.