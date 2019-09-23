Manchester United were subjected to another Premier League defeat by West Ham United, when the two sides met in London recently. The Red Devils were beaten two-nil by the Hammers, with Andriy Yarmalenko and Aaron Cresswell grabbing the goals. Post-match, one club great clashed with angry fans.

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand clashed with fans outside the London Olympic Stadium following the Red Devils’ latest defeat. The record league champions went down by two goals to nil against West Ham, leaving them with just eight points in six matches.

Ferdinand later went on Twitter to post a snippet of his argument with the fan channel, where he is seen defending manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer against the ‘Ole out’ chants:

Rolling up on the fan tv like….

🤯🤯🤯#MUFC pic.twitter.com/66QH4edfgA — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) September 22, 2019

Here the full video of the debate courtesy of The United Stand:

Manchester United, meanwhile, continued their less-than-impressive run in the Premier League, which has seen them lose two and draw two of their opening six games. Furthermore, the Red Devils have managed to score more than one goal on just one occasion, when they thrashed Chelsea on the opening day of the season by four goals to nil.

Things don’t get any easier for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his men, however, as they next welcome Arsenal to Old Trafford in the Premier League.