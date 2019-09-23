Manchester United were punished by West Ham in their latest Premier League match, with the Hammers winning comfortably by two goals to nil. Several fans and experts turned on the team and the manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. And social media thinks that even one player has joined the ‘Ole out’ brigade.

Manchester United star Phil Jones was caught taking a sly dig at Ole Gunnar Solskajer on camera during their latest Premier League match, or at least that is what social media thinks. The popular opinion on Twitter currently is that the conversation between Jones and Ed Woodward went on like this:

Jones – “Sacked in the morning”

Woodward – “We’re on camera, stop!”

Here are some of the reactions:

Phil Jones : sacked in the morning

Ed Woodward : we’re on camera, stop

😂pic.twitter.com/OhYvjoN3pT — Garwain (@Garwain) September 22, 2019

phil jones just upset his shit self doesn’t get playing time https://t.co/owZEKkB5lv — fisk (@fiskdagoat) September 23, 2019

While we may never really find out whether Jones want Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gone or not, several Manchester United fans have joined the movement to ask for his head. The Red Devils fell to another defeat against West Ham, their second of the season, and are left on eigth points from six matches.

Furthermore, barring a four-nil thumping of Chelsea on the opening day, the record league champions have failed to hit more than one goal per game, while injuries have made the situation even worse.

They next play Arsenal on Old Trafford in the Premier League.