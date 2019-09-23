Ex-Manchester United skipper questions decision to hand David de Gea new bumper deal

Manchester United have locked several players to new contracts recently, with Marcus Rashford, Andreas Pereira, David de Gea, and others signing an extension. However, one ex-Red Devils’ skipper has questioned the club’s decision to give the goalkeeper a bumper new contract.

David de Gea’s new deal has been questioned by former Manchester United captain Roy Keane. The Red Devils’ number one is seemingly earning 375,000 at the club after recently signing a new contract.

When questioned about the Spaniard’s new bumper contract, Keane had this to say:

“I’m not so sure, honestly. Listen keepers can make mistakes…I’ve always worried about him – every time I’ve watched him, the kind of character side,” said Keane. (via The Sun)

“He never seems to be commanding. I never get the impression that he’s that type of character that puts demands on people around him.

“And these are all big mistakes. Listen the big [thing] for any [player], particularly goalkeepers at Man United is how you react after a mistake and I think he’s making far too many mistakes.

“Just a personal matter, I was never convinced by the character side of him – putting demands on the people around him.

“Technically he’s a good goalkeeper, of course he is, there’s no getting away from that – but I think it’s more the package. I’ve always had my question marks over him, that’s just a personal thing.”

De Gea was underwhelming for Manchester United once more, as they slumped to a two-nil defeat against West Ham. The Red Devils find themselves on eight points after six games, level with five other teams including Chelsea and Spurs.