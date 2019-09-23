OleOut trends on Twitter as Manchester United fall apart against West Ham United

Manchester United slumped to seventh place in the 2019-20 Premier League standings, after West Ham United beat them by two goals without reply at the London Stadium on Sunday.

Fans immediately took to Twitter to make their emotions known to the public, and quite understandably, most of the protest is against manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Take a look at some of the best reactions below:

Only two wins in six games—it’s not looking good for Ole’s Manchester United 🙃 pic.twitter.com/vaTO8aCmxs — B/R Football (@brfootball) September 22, 2019

When you ask Man Utd fans what they think about #OleOut pic.twitter.com/6PsVxguJcu — Blvk_Dan (@danny_whilde) September 22, 2019

Honestly, what do United fans expect when the midfield includes averageness like Matic and Perriera? Mata been poor too. McTominay functional.

No guile. No risk takers. No drive. No energy. #boring #WHUMUN — Michael Pieri (@delpieri10) September 22, 2019

Dreadful half of football. So slow and boring. It really is a struggle to watch United these days 😩 — Dave (@DavePutman_) September 22, 2019

Another boring first half from man united…. not even remotely surprised — Ollie Broad (@olliebroad19RFC) September 22, 2019

You can’t let a £75m striker leave and not sign a replacement. A couple of injuries have shown how short we are up top. If Rashford gets injured we have zero fit senior strikers. #mufc — United Xtra (@utdxtra) September 22, 2019

Solskjaer's injury problems getting worse. Rashford hobbling off and being replaced by Lingard. — Rob Dawson (@RobDawsonESPN) September 22, 2019

Now that Marcus Rashford has gone off injured, we’ve only got one fit recognised striker, and that’s our manager. — Ryan. 🔴 (@Vintage_Utd) September 22, 2019

United chose not to sign a replacement for Lukaku, who scored for Inter again last night. Martial is injured (again), Greenwood is ill and now Rashford is injured. Could hardly be any worse. #mufc — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) September 22, 2019

United have not won on the road in the league since February. Dreadful. — Timi Okoya (@timiokoya) September 22, 2019

Man United haven't won an away game in 200 days. The last away win was against PSG. Embarrassing form. — 360Sources (@360Sources) September 22, 2019

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs to be sacked ASAP! And he should be accompanied by Young, Mata, Matic, Lingard and the rest of the deadwood. #mufc — Ivan Ivanov 🇧🇬 (@iivanivanov99) September 22, 2019

Remember all the excitement when #ManUtd sacked Mourinho and replaced him with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer? Those were the good old days #WHUMUN — inamikgreg 🇩🇲🇺🇸 (@Kim_Gregoire) September 22, 2019

There will no doubt be excuses about Rashford, Martial, Shaw and Pogba injuries – and transfer decisions on Lukaku etc – but Manchester United had players on the pitch who were good enough to beat West Ham. Tactically, in possession and in the final third, they were awful. #mufc — Dominic Booth (@DomBooth19) September 22, 2019

Mata, Maguire, Wan-Bissaka, James, Lingard, Lindelof, De Gea. They're all good players but without a midfield and tactical gameplan, they'll be involved in defeats like this. #mufc — Dominic Booth (@DomBooth19) September 22, 2019

Speaking about the match. for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his Manchester United side, it was yet another toothless display by them that resulted in the embarrassing defeat. The Red Devils really do not have many excuses to speak of their performance against West Ham.

Andriy Yarmolenko scored West Ham United’s first goal in the 44th minute. Mark Noble squared the ball to Anderson at the edge of United’s box at the end of a well-rounded counterattack – and Anderson passed it over to Yarmolenko who buried his effort in the bottom left-hand corner.

And later, in the 84th minute, Aaron Cresswell made it 2-0 for the Hammers. The full-back lined his free-kick from the right-hand side of the box, before curling his effort beyond Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea’s reach and into the top right-hand corner.

The win helped West Ham climb to fourth place in the Premier League standings.