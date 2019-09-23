Premier League |

#OleOut trends on Twitter as Manchester United fall apart against West Ham United

Manchester United slumped to seventh place in the 2019-20 Premier League standings, after West Ham United beat them by two goals without reply at the London Stadium on Sunday.

Fans immediately took to Twitter to make their emotions known to the public, and quite understandably, most of the protest is against manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Speaking about the match. for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his Manchester United side, it was yet another toothless display by them that resulted in the embarrassing defeat. The Red Devils really do not have many excuses to speak of their performance against West Ham.

Andriy Yarmolenko scored West Ham United’s first goal in the 44th minute. Mark Noble squared the ball to Anderson at the edge of United’s box at the end of a well-rounded counterattack – and Anderson passed it over to Yarmolenko who buried his effort in the bottom left-hand corner.

And later, in the 84th minute, Aaron Cresswell made it 2-0 for the Hammers. The full-back lined his free-kick from the right-hand side of the box, before curling his effort beyond Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea’s reach and into the top right-hand corner.

The win helped West Ham climb to fourth place in the Premier League standings.

